'The Goldbergs' star Wendi McLendon-Covey says a tearful goodbye to the long-running sitcom

The cast of 'The Goldbergs' says an emotional goodbye to their show after 10 seasons.

LOS ANGELES -- At a farewell event for "The Goldbergs," Wendi McLendon-Covey told the audience that she's been crying all over Los Angeles.

It's understandable that she'd be emotional. After 10 seasons, her show, "The Goldbergs" is coming to an end. The final episode airs Wednesday.

The sitcom stars McLendon-Covey, Sean Giambrone, Hayley Orrantia, Troy Gentile and Sam Lerner. It's based on creator Adam Goldberg's family as he grew up in the 1980s.

"All we've tried to do is show you what an American family looks like," Wendi McLendon-Covey told On The Red Carpet.

"It kind of has that going to college feel to it like there's good stuff ahead but it's like wow it's like leaving home in a way," said Sean Giambrone.

"You know 10 years is a long time to be together but it is bittersweet," said Hayley Orrantia.

Sam Lerner echoed those sentiments. "Yeah, bittersweet about it. Wish we could do more because it's so fun. It's really like the dream gig."

It's at that moment, Wendi reached for a tissue and dabbed at her eyes.

"It was interesting living my life as a teenager in the 80s and now living, playing a mother in the 80s so the feelings are the same. Some things are universal, like just trying to keep your kids in line and not go crazy from loving them too much. But we did it with shoulder pads," McLendon-Covey said.

And then her emotions got the best of her as she laughed and cried and said, "And now it's over. IT'S OVER. And... what was the question? Yeah, I hate this!"

We'll be laughing and crying along with the cast when the series finale of "The Goldbergs" airs Wednesday at 8:30pm EST/7:30pm CST on ABC.

