'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry and Theresa getting divorced

NEW YORK -- Sad news for Bachelor Nation. Beloved "Golden Bachelor" couple Gerry and Theresa announced that they are getting a divorce.

The first couple of the "Golden" reality series made their announcement Friday on "Good Morning America."

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist married on live television just a few months ago on January 4.

ABC News sits down with the pair to chat about their next chapter.

This is a developing story and will be updated