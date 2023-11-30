Will it be Theresa or Leslie? 'The Golden Bachelor' Gerry makes his choice

NEW YORK -- On tonight's finale of "The Golden Bachelor," Gerry Turner is in Costa Rica to choose between two remaining women who each say they are in love with him.

More than 10 million people have been watching the show each week, and the show's popularity with young people has surprised everyone, even network executives, given that "Bachelor" Gerry is 72 years old!

Gerry has proven to be suitable for all ages, popular with the middle-aged men and women who watch him in primetime, as well as with their kids and grandkids who stream him any time so it's fitting that two generations of his family help him choose a partner, between the two remaining women.

"Have either of them said 'I love you' to you?" Jenny Young, Theresa's daughter asked.

"As a matter of fact, yes," Gerry said.

"Both of them?" Jenny said.

"As a matter of fact, yes," he said.

"Have you told them you love them?" Angie Warner asked.

"As a matter of fact, yes," Gerry said.

Both Leslie and Theresa seem totally devoted to Gerry.

"I'm absolutely in love with your dad. If I was in a decision where it wasn't me, that would be extremely difficult for me," said Theresa Nist, finalist.

That sets up a truly emotional finale for this man who lost his wife, Toni, half a dozen years ago.

"The only time I've ever felt worse in my whole life is when my wife passed away," Gerry said in a preview for tonight's episode.

His anguish is obvious, but all this took place months ago. When I spoke with "The Golden Bachelor" a couple of weeks ago he seemed very sure he'd made the right choice.

"As my journey came to a close, I had complete clarity on who was the right woman for me, that the love became more intense and more appropriate for a life partner," Gerry said.

His choice between the fitness instructor from Minneapolis and the securities professional from New Jersey became obvious after time spent in the series' famed "Fantasy suites."

"And by the end of those two nights, it was, it was completely clear to me," he said.

Gerry sealed the deal after the final rose, far from Costa Rica in a Manhattan hotel suite.

"I remember we were talking about our favorite songs, and we danced in the kitchen, and we cooked together, and it was really a fantastic weekend," Gerry said.

"The Golden Bachelor" two-hour finale airs tonight at 8 p.m. EST with "Bachelor in Paradise" following on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.