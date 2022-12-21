Villa Park police caught on video arresting the Grinch

Villa Park, IL police were trying to prevent a repeat of "How the Grinch stole Christmas," so they were caught on video arresting the green thief.

VILLA PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Police in Villa Park just saved Christmas!

They managed to track down and arrest the Grinch.

A five-minute video posted on the Villa Park Police Department's Facebook page shows police chasing the Grinch down and booking him into jail.

"Villa Park Police Officers located the culprit in the present theft ring. In the interest of transparency we are releasing the video footage from the incident," police said in the post.

The Grinch is charged with stealing several presents.

But, he was released and charges were dropped after he returned all the gifts, and his shrunken heart grew three sizes larger.