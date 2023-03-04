Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place

The Inspired Home Show is returning to McCormick Place in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The largest housewares trade show in North America will return to Chicago this weekend.

The Inspired Home Show runs from March 4 to March 7 at McCormick Place.

Everyone from C-suite execs to retail experts to online influencers will come together for a showcase of the newest home products and trends. The showcase includes thousands of housewares and home goods products for every room in the house, apartment or condo. New this year are travel goods, luggage and accessories.

More than 1,600 exhibitors from 40 countries will be in the spotlight. Organized pavilions and independent exhibitors have featured products from Brazil, Colombia, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Korea and Turkey and 30 other countries.

The International Housewares Association says it is committed to maximizing the success of the home and housewares products industry. IHA provides the The Inspired Home Show marketplace as well as facilitation of global commerce, executive-level member share groups and conferences, a wide range of international business development tools, housewares industry market data and information services and facilitation of industry standards.