The Lactation Network connects moms to breastfeeding support

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants be breastfed exclusively for the first six months. But the CDC says less than 60% of mothers are still breastfeeding at that point.The Lactation Network is a resource for moms."As an organization, we believe deeply that every family deserves expert, insurance-covered lactation care," said Sarah Kellogg, CEO of The Lactation Network.The network helps families bridge the gap, finding lactation consultants and breast pumps. There are even prenatal consultations to help new moms know what to expect.