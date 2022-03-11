Family & Parenting

The Lactation Network connects moms to breastfeeding support

By Michelle Corless
EMBED <>More Videos

The Lactation Network connects moms to breastfeeding support

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends infants be breastfed exclusively for the first six months. But the CDC says less than 60% of mothers are still breastfeeding at that point.

The Lactation Network is a resource for moms.

"As an organization, we believe deeply that every family deserves expert, insurance-covered lactation care," said Sarah Kellogg, CEO of The Lactation Network.

The network helps families bridge the gap, finding lactation consultants and breast pumps. There are even prenatal consultations to help new moms know what to expect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentinghealthbreast feeding
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Jussie Smollett sentenced to 150 days in jail: 'I am not suicidal!'
Russia threatens to abandon American astronaut in space
Russian strikes hit western Ukraine as offensive widens
Chicago St. Patrick's Day 2022 guide to river dyeing, parades
2 suburban officers shot at, return fire in Englewood
LIVE: US, allies to revoke 'most favored nation' status for Russia
Daylight saving time starts this weekend: What to know
Show More
Emilio Delgado, Luis on 'Sesame Street' for 45 years, dies at 81
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, windy, cold Friday
Man charged in security guard's death says shooting wasn't planned
Kanye West subpoenaed to testify at former employee's trial
Anti-Semitic flyers targeting politicians distributed in Glenview
More TOP STORIES News