'The League, a movie on Negro League pioneers, playing at Chicago theaters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a rousing new film called "The League" about the renowned Negro League baseball pioneers - and you can see it starting this weekend.

The Negro League paved the way for players from Jackie Robinson to Willy Mays, Hank Aaron and Ernie Banks. Chicago played a big part of that movement.

You can see the documentary Sunday, Monday or Wednesday at select theaters across the Chicago area.

It will be shown at:

-AMC Crestwood 18

-AMC Ford City 14

-AMC River East 21

-AMC Schererville 16

-AMC Streets of Woodfield 20

-AMC Village Crossing 18

-AMC Yorktown 18