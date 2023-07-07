'The League, a movie on Negro League pioneers, playing at Chicago theaters

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a rousing new film called "The League" about the renowned Negro League baseball pioneers - and you can see it starting this weekend.
The Negro League paved the way for players from Jackie Robinson to Willy Mays, Hank Aaron and Ernie Banks. Chicago played a big part of that movement.
You can see the documentary Sunday, Monday or Wednesday at select theaters across the Chicago area.
It will be shown at:
-AMC Crestwood 18
-AMC Ford City 14
-AMC River East 21
-AMC Schererville 16
-AMC Streets of Woodfield 20
-AMC Village Crossing 18
-AMC Yorktown 18