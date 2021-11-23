synergy

'The Magic Maker' Adam Trent makes special moments even more magical this Thanksgiving

By Jennifer Matarese
Adam Trent talks about sharing his illusions on 'The Magic Maker'

NEW YORK -- This Thanksgiving, join Adam Trent "The Magic Maker" as he teaches everyday people how to do some of his most stunning illusions. He's making their most special moments even more unforgettable.

He says his love of magic came at the young age of just 9 years old.

"I started doing kids birthday parties and all the normal things and fast forward 20 years or so and I got to perform on Broadway for several years and it's taken me around the world," Trent said. "I'm taking this lifelong thing, that I've spent my life doing and I'm giving it to regular people to use in their lives.

You'll see him give back to a group of firefighters, help a U.S. soldier "magically" reappear to his family, and, his personal favorite, help a man propose to his girlfriend and do an impromptu wedding by teaching him to walk on water!

"They want to use magic to give an exclamation point to that moment," he said.

Things may not always go as planned, but that's okay, Trent said.

"The great thing about magic is when it goes right it's amazing, and everyone loves it, when it goes wrong it's very funny, everyone loves it," he said.

Trent called being a part of this ABC special a full-circle moment for him.

"I started off watching magic on Thanksgiving when I was a kid and now we're doing something on Thanksgiving with magic that is closer to real magic than most magic TV shows have come to because of the way we're incorporating regular people in them," he said.

Don't miss "The Magic Maker" this Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 25 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC. You can watch it on Hulu the following day.

