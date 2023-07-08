Northern lights forecast: Aurora borealis could be seen in Indiana, Wisconsin next week

Here is where to see the northern lights next week: The aurora borealis might be visible in Indiana and Wisconsin Thursday.

CHICAGO -- People in 17 states, including Indiana and Wisconsin, may be able to see the northern lights on Thursday.

If it's on your bucket list, this might be your chance, if you live in many of the states bordering Canada, CNN reported.

The glow is produced by electrons from space that interact with the sun and earth's magnetic field -- the higher the geomagnetic activity, the brighter the aurora.

The Space Weather Prediction Center said if you are interested in seeing them, you should get away from city lights.

As the day approaches, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration will monitor the activity and release a forecast of its own.

The lights could be seen in Alaska, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, Maryland, New York, New Hampshire, Washington, Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Wyoming and Indiana.