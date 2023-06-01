Chef Max Robbins of The Oakville in the Fulton Market District shares a recipe for roasted halibut with romesco sauce.

Cooking Up A Storm: Roasted halibut recipe from The Oakville

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Thursday so that means we're cooking up a storm and today we are cooking California fresh.

The Oakville in the Fulton Market District and it's kind of like being in Napa with fresh ingredients, paired well with wine!

Chef Max Robbins with The Oakville helped Tracy make roasted halibut with romesco sauce.

Roasted Alaskan Halibut Ingredients

4 portions halibut, 7 oz. filets

1 cup Romesco, see recipe below

cup extra virgin olive oil

1 Tbsp sherry vinegar

1 lemon, cut into fourths

Kosher salt to taste

Black pepper to taste

2 cups Fennel Salad, see recipe below

Roasted Alaskan Halibut Method

1. Preheat oven to 350 F.

2. Pat dry halibut filets and season with salt and pepper.

3. In an oven safe pan, saute each halibut portion on one side until golden (this will be the serving presentation side). Flip and finish in the oven until just done, about 8 - 12 minutes total cooking time.

4. Meanwhile, heat romesco lightly in a saucepan.

5. For plating, on each plate lay cup of the Romesco sauce, place the halibut on top, and garnish with cup of the salad per plate next to the filet.

6. Finish each plated portion with a drizzle of extra virgin olive oil and sherry vinegar.

Romesco Ingredients 1 cups Roasted Marinated Peppers

cup Marcona Almonds

1 Tbsp Tomato Paste

2 tsp Smoked Paprika

2 Tbsp Garlic, chopped

2 tsp Sherry Vinegar

1 tsp Sugar

2 tsp Water

tsp Kosher Salt

cup extra virgin olive oil

Romesco Method

1. In a pan, saute the peppers in half the olive oil for 10 - 15 minutes, until charred and soft.

2. Add the tomato paste and cook on low for 5 minutes.

3. Add the smoked paprika, sugar, garlic paste, sherry vinegar and sugar and cook on low for an additional 5 minutes.

4. Fold in marcona almonds and warm through.

5. Blend until smooth.

6. Chill and reserve until ready to use, can be kept refrigerated in a sealed container for up to 5 days.

Fennel Salad Ingredients

cups Fennel, thinly shaved

cup Marinated Gordal Olives, torn

4 ea. Basil leaves

8 ea. Parsley leaves

tsp Maldon Salt

1 Tbsp Lemon juice, freshly squeezed

Fennel Salad Method

1. Add all ingredients into a bowl and mix gently.

2. Reserve for serving.