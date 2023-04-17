Fans of The Office are counting down until, "The Reunion: An Interactive Office Fan Convention" arrives at Navy Pier's Festival Hall this weekend.

'The Office' cast coming to Chicago for a reunion convention at Navy Pier

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Fans of "The Office" are counting down until, "The Reunion: An Interactive Office Fan Convention" arrives at Navy Pier's Festival Hall on April 22 and 23. The fan convention will feature the largest cast reunion of the cult comedy to date. Kate Flannery, one of the sitcom's most beloved actors who has a Chicago connection joined ABC 7 to discuss the upcoming convention. The convention will take place at Navy Pier's Festival Hall (600 E Grand Ave, Chicago, IL).

For more information about general admission and the VIP experience for this year's convention, click here.

Here's the list of "The Office" cast members:

Rainn Wilson (Dwight) - Saturday only

Brian Baumgartner (Kevin)

Paul Lieberstein (Toby)

Leslie David Baker (Stanley)

Oscar Nunez (Oscar)

Kate Flannery (Meredith)

Creed Bratton (Creed)

Andy Buckley (David Wallace)

Andy Buckley (David Wallace)

David Koechner (Packer)

Follow all the fan fun:

Facebook: @thereunioncon

Instagram: @theofficereunion