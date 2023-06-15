WATCH LIVE

Original Rainbow Cone adding kiosk to Gino's East restaurant in Streeterville

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 15, 2023 11:30AM
The Original Rainbow Cone will be adding a kiosk to Gino's East Streeterville restaurant in Chicago.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two legendary Chicago restaurants are teaming up for a delightful culinary collaboration!

The Original Rainbow Cone and Gino's East are merging the savory and the sweet into a new dining destination aptly called "Magnificent Mile."

The Rainbow Cone kiosk will be located at Gino's East Superior Street location.

The collaboration between The Original Rainbow Cone and Gino's East represents a true celebration of Chicago's culinary heritage," says Jordan Himmel, Chief Innovation Officer of Bravo Restaurants. "By combining these two iconic brands, we aim to create a one-of-a-kind destination where people can indulge in the best of both worlds. It's a tribute to the city's diverse food culture and a testament to the enduring legacies of Rainbow Cone and Gino's East."

Rainbow Cone is known for its signature ice cream cones featuring five distinct flavors: chocolate, strawberry, Palmer House, pistachio, and orange sherbet and has been in Chicago since 1926. Gino's East has been serving up Chicago-style deep dish pizzas since 1966.

Doors are set to open June 29.

