The Other Art Fair offers look at unique works from Chicago artists

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A different kind of international art fair is back in Chicago starting Thursday.

It's called "The Other Art Fair" and it's at Revel Fulton Market.

Ryan Stanier is the founder of the fair and joined ABC7 Thursday to talk about what's happening at the fair and the interactive experiences there.

As part of the fair, Emmy Star Brown will be creating an interactive mural drawing experience onsite, Tyler Feder will be drawing one-minute portraits and the team from SalonLB will be creating a walk-through art installation.

Private View // Preview Evening: Thursday, September 30: 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Friday, October 1: 3 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Saturday, October 2: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Sunday, October 3: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.theotherartfair.com.
