Arts & Entertainment

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson responds to doppelgänger in Alabama officer Eric Fields

EMBED <>More Videos

Dwayne Johnson responds to doppelgänger in Alabama officer Eric Fields

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has responded to a look-alike fan.

Days after the photo went viral, Dwayne Johnson tweeted, "wow, guy on the left is way cooler. stay safe brother and thank you for your service. one day we'll drink teremana."

Teremana is a tequila brand founded by Johnson.

Alabama law enforcement officer Eric Fields went viral after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office posted a picture of Fields on Facebook.


"It's cool that the Rock looks like the real hero, Lt. Fields!," one person wrote.

"Can he swing by my house, I need to confirm he looks like the Rock as well," one woman commented.

"He sure does, can u smell what the rock is cooking," wrote another.

According to Alabama news outlet AL.com, Lt. Fields has worked with the Morgan County Sheriff's Office for 17 years in various roles.

"I've been called The Rock and Vin Diesel's love child," Fields told AL.com. "I go along with it. It's humorous. It's flattering. It could be worse people, I guess."

CNN Wire contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentthe rocku.s. & worldviral
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
IL reports 4,871 COVID cases, 26 deaths
New mobile app payment scam steals thousands
Ham sandwich prized at Chicago's Michelin-starred Oriole
Man claims sexual abuse at hands of singer in R Kelly trial
Biden praises Kabul airlift, defends departure from 'forever war'
Heavy rain from Ida forces Bonnaroo music fest to cancel
Chicago Weather: Clear, mild
Show More
Chicago cites 20 businesses for mask mandate violations
Ed Asner reprised role in 'Dug Days' streaming soon on Disney+
IL Red Cross volunteer helping Hurricane Ida victims on ground
2 men beaten in River North as others watch on: VIDEO
2 rideshare drivers tased, carjacked: Chicago police
More TOP STORIES News