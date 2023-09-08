Taste of Chicago returns to Grant Park Friday with full lineup of food, music

The Taste of Chicago 2023 gets underway in Grant Park Friday with a full lineup of food and music.

Music lineup includes Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50; No food tickets will be sold

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Taste of Chicago makes its return to Grant Park Friday.

The date was moved when the Nascar street race took over Downtown for the 4th of July weekend.

It runs for three days starting today going through Sunday. Gates will open at 11 a.m. each day and end at 9 p.m.

One thing you might sink your teeth into: the 1,000 pound Eli's Cheesecake. Free slices will be available on Saturday.

The city says no food tickets will be sold and that all vendors will accept cash or credit. Admission into the festival is free.

The city hopes the taste showcases the vibrant diversity of the city's culinary offerings alongside musical performances.

This year's lineup includes 35 restaurants and 15 food trucks. The live music acts are featured on two different stages.

Friday's main music act is at 7 p.m. with Masters of the Mic: Hip Hop 50 featuring Doug E Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One and Slick Rick.

For the full food and music lineup, visit the Taste of Chicago website.