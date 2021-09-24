the view

2 'View' hosts pulled from set on live TV following COVID test results, delaying VP Harris interview

Sunny Hostin, Ana Navarro removed from 'The View' set

NEW YORK -- Two hosts of ABC's "The View" were pulled from set during the show's live broadcast Friday after learning that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The panelists were moments away from introducing Vice President Kamala Harris to the show for an in-person interview in their New York City studio. Harris's interview will now take place remotely from another room inside the building.

Sonny Hostin and Ana Navarro were pulled from the anchor desk a few minutes into the show, and the remaining anchors subsequently explained that Hostin and Navarro had tested positive.

Harris did not interact with Hostin or Navarro before the show, according to a White House official.

