Wicker Park bar named most creative bar in US

The Violet Hour has been named the most creative bar in the country.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a "hot spot" in Wicker Park that's making "Chicago Proud." "The Violet Hour" has been named the most creative bar in the country by Food & Wine Magazine.

The bar was singled out by readers of "Food & Wine" magazine, who voted in its first-ever reader's choice awards. David Branch of The Violet Hour joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk more about the win as the best boundary-pushing bar.

Below is information about the featured cocktails on the 7 a.m. streaming show:

Golf Clap

1 oz Pig's Nose Scotch

oz BroVo Lucky Falernum

oz Ritual Pineapple

oz Chinola

+ oz Orgeat

oz Lime

Glassware: Rocks

Garnish: Pineapple frond + dehydrated pineapple core

Ice: Big Rock

Instructions: Shake all ingredients with ice, and strain into rocks glass with a big rock. Garnish with pineapple frond and dehydrated pineapple core

Vibe Check

oz Libelula Tequila

1 oz Amaro Abano

oz Licor 43

oz Accompani Coffee Liqueur

1 Egg

Glassware: Balloon

Garnish: Spray of Amargo de Chile + nutmeg

Ice: None

Instructions: Shake all ingredients with two cubes of ice until fluffy, strain into balloon glass. Top with spray of Amargo de Chile and freshly grated nutmeg.