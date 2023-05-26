Wicker Park bar named most creative bar in US

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's a "hot spot" in Wicker Park that's making "Chicago Proud." "The Violet Hour" has been named the most creative bar in the country by Food & Wine Magazine.
The bar was singled out by readers of "Food & Wine" magazine, who voted in its first-ever reader's choice awards. David Branch of The Violet Hour joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to talk more about the win as the best boundary-pushing bar.
Below is information about the featured cocktails on the 7 a.m. streaming show:
Golf Clap
1 oz Pig's Nose Scotch
oz BroVo Lucky Falernum
oz Ritual Pineapple
oz Chinola
+ oz Orgeat
oz Lime
Glassware: Rocks
Garnish: Pineapple frond + dehydrated pineapple core
Ice: Big Rock
Instructions: Shake all ingredients with ice, and strain into rocks glass with a big rock. Garnish with pineapple frond and dehydrated pineapple core
Vibe Check
oz Libelula Tequila
1 oz Amaro Abano
oz Licor 43
oz Accompani Coffee Liqueur
1 Egg
Glassware: Balloon
Garnish: Spray of Amargo de Chile + nutmeg
Ice: None
Instructions: Shake all ingredients with two cubes of ice until fluffy, strain into balloon glass. Top with spray of Amargo de Chile and freshly grated nutmeg.