Chicago theater: 'The Who's Tommy' sold out at The Goodman

Hosea Sanders went behind-the-scenes to explore the fascinating way they make the music for this extravaganza.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "The Who's Tommy" show is now officially sold out at The Goodman Theatre, but there is still a chance to get stand-by tickets.

"Tommy" is at the Goodman through Aug. 6.

The "Tommy" orchestra is hidden under the stage. The percussionists have their secret spaces.

"It's an incredibly immersive production, between the projections, the incredible sound designs, the way the orchestra sounds in this particular house, you really feel like you're part of it and it's happening all around you," music coordinator Heather Boehm said.

Chicago-area native and longtime Goodman music coordinator Boehm is thrilled the production launched at the Goodman.

Music director Rick Fox can be seen on one of the "conductor cams" the orchestra and cast use to follow him.

"There's just nine of us, but we make a lot of sound for nine; although, in here it's silent because all of keyboards go directly to the board," Fox said. "When I'm conducting a show from an open pit, when the audience is right behind me in the front row and I can talk to them at intermission, I love that."

"Surrounding me are about 40 different instruments that I play throughout the show," percussion artist Bobby Everson said. "That's the biggest challenge of this, the choreography in playing all of this, not just playing it, but where to go next, where to look next, having the right stick in hand for that next thing."

"Everybody's journey has led us to this moment, right here, which is in itself kind of magical, that we're all in this place in time to get to come together, and tell this story, through music, night after night," Boehm said.