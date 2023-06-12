Jennifer Matarese interviews the cast of "The Wonder Years" about what's coming up in the second season on ABC.

'The Wonder Years' season 2 packs powerhouse guest stars for summer comedy on ABC

NEW YORK -- As we head into the summer months, so does season 2 of "The Wonder Years."

The new season starts with adventure for Dean (EJ Williams) and Bill (Dulé Hill) as they take on New York City.

Bill is writing music for Marvin Gaye and while he works, Dean explores New York City with the goal of making a new friend.

They find that in guest star Tituss Burgess.

"He's one of the best singers I know!" Sengbloh said. "For us to get him as a guest star was really special."

"Tituss is a character in a good way. I love his energy and I love working with new people," Williams said.

Meantime, Kim (Laura Kariuki) and Lillian (Saycon Sengbloh) take a road trip with Aunt Jackie (Phoebe Robinson).

Also, an unforgettable addition to the cast is guest star Patti LaBelle.

"Incredible to work with, she's an icon, a queen, so getting to work alongside her is a dream come true," Kariuki said.

"Any time you get a chance to work with an icon you have to take it in," Hill said. "She really changes the dynamic as well."

As the family grows their relationships with each other, it's set amid the backdrop of some amazing historical events.

"Life still goes on amid all these magical, magnificent things happening, dynamic things, tragic things, life still goes on. That's what I appreciate with 'The Wonder Years,' they seem to be able to drive by or go by these moments while we are on our journey as the Williams family," Hill said.

"The Wonder Years" season 2 premieres on Wednesday, June 14 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.