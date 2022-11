Sorority chapter celebrates 100 years of helping others

The Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Incorporated is celebrating its 100th anniversary.

The chapter was charted on November 5, 2022. They say they're the oldest graduate chapter in Chicago.

The women focus on helping others through health fairs, backpack donations, and scholarships.

Centennial celebrations are planned throughout the weekend in Chicago,