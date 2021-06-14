Things to do in Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot announces new summer cultural events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office has released details for a number of new cultural events coming to Chicago as the city fully reopens.The mayor's announcement builds on what the city is calling its "Open Chicago" initiative to safely and fully reopen.It includes new and returning summer cultural events along with artist lineups. New programs are set to include 16 city-supported community events under the 'Chicago Presents' label.The events include:-A nine-part "House City" series in the neighborhoods that helped create -the music genre,-A week of "Taste of Chicago To-Go" pop-up food and music events for the public,-Two Latinx and World Music celebrations,-Film presentations here at the Pritzker Pavilion,-A unique mash-up of public art and dance also in Millennium Park.The city will lift the remaining capacity limits for programs and will not require advance registration as previously announced.Mobile vaccination units will be on hand at many of these events for those interested.