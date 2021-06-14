Community & Events

Things to do in Chicago: Mayor Lightfoot announces new summer cultural events

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Mayor Lightfoot announces new summer cultural events

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office has released details for a number of new cultural events coming to Chicago as the city fully reopens.

The mayor's announcement builds on what the city is calling its "Open Chicago" initiative to safely and fully reopen.

It includes new and returning summer cultural events along with artist lineups. New programs are set to include 16 city-supported community events under the 'Chicago Presents' label.

The events include:

-A nine-part "House City" series in the neighborhoods that helped create -the music genre,

-A week of "Taste of Chicago To-Go" pop-up food and music events for the public,

-Two Latinx and World Music celebrations,

-Film presentations here at the Pritzker Pavilion,

-A unique mash-up of public art and dance also in Millennium Park.

The city will lift the remaining capacity limits for programs and will not require advance registration as previously announced.

Mobile vaccination units will be on hand at many of these events for those interested.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooplive musicfestivallori lightfootmillennium parktaste of chicago
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Heather Mack arrested at O'Hare, facing federal charges
Chicago police officer fatally shoots husband, also CPD: sources
LIVE: Kyle Rittenhouse trial jurors shown graphic videos
Chicago radio hosts say social media was hacked, fans' money stolen
Man missing after parking his car at 31st Street Beach
Ex-Rep. Luis Arroyo pleads guilty in bribery case
IL reports 1,746 COVID cases, 41 deaths
Show More
Biden advances sweeping new COVID mandates for private sector
Barrington native Michelle Wu elected Boston mayor
Former Chicago priest, convicted child molester released from custody
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tests positive for COVID-19: ESPN
Attorney says 'sabotage' possibly to blame in fatal 'Rust' shooting
More TOP STORIES News