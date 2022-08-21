3rd installment of Color Factory Chicago engages all senses, has 15 new installations

Looking for things to do in Chicago? The Color Factory is partnering with the Museum of Contemporary Art, the Willis Tower and more.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The third installment from Color Factory engages all the senses, including 15 new installations and exciting artist partnerships across over 25,000 square feet.

SEE ALSO | Chicago rapper Twista to host 'Stop the Violence Celebrity Basketball Game' on West Side

Additionally, Color Factory is partnering with local institutions like the Museum of Contemporary Art and Willis Tower, nonprofits like SocialWorks and 826CHI, as well as small businesses like Kurimu and Bon Femme both on-site and across the city.

Color Factory Chicago is open Tuesday to Sunday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are available for purchase. They cost $38 for general admission and $28 for children ages 3 to 12.

RELATED | Things to do in Chicago: You can create artwork by riding bikes at Lakeview's Bicycle Spin Art