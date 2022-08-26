Chicago Live! brings best in local arts to Navy Pier for free weekend event

Navy Pier will host Chicago Live! an event that highlights the best in local theatre, dance and music Sept. 24-25.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Joel Hall Dancers are a crown jewel in the Chicago arts community and you can see them Sept. 24-25 at Navy Pier's Chicago Live!

Joel Hall's spirit remains a vibrant inspiration nearly 50 years after he founded this treasure.

"He was born in Chicago and grew up in Cabrini Green," said Jacqueline Sinclair, Artistic Director. "So his reflection of this particular style of jazz dance is very reflective of the city and his experiences in it."

Sinclair said that the production is filling in some of the unknown gaps on jazz dance and allowing it to evolve with time.

"Representation matters," said Assistant Artistic Director William Gill. "As a Black dance company, we face different challenges, but we're still here, and for people to see themselves in us is the most important thing."

Gill said he wants everyone to know the company is an open door of healing through the use of the arts.

The company is fundraising to complete a new studio space in Albany Park. But "home" is wherever there's music and movement.

"To bring all of these companies together, for Chicagoland to see the different styles the different energies," Gill said.

Chicago Live! Is a two-day arts festival right on the lake at Navy Pier featuring over 60 top companies. It's all free.