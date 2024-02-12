WATCH LIVE

Super Bowl 2024: North Lawndale pastor shares experience after being awarded tickets by Bears

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, February 12, 2024 2:03PM
Chicago Bears award local pastor with free tickets for Super Bowl - Part One
Pastor Phil Jackson moved to Chicago from Kansas City to serve the youth ministry. Three decades later, he got to see his hometown team in Super Bowl LVIII.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Bears sent a local pastor and his wife on an all-expense-paid trip to Las Vegas to watch Super Bowl LVIII.

North Lawndale Firehouse Community Arts Center Founder and CEO Pastor Phil Jackson and his wife, Kim Jackson, enjoyed the experience with the six other lucky ticket recipients.

Jackson moved to Chicago from Kansas City to serve the youth ministry. For 34 years, he has served Chicago's youth.

In November, the Bears visited the Firehouse Community Arts Center to distribute food to the North Lawndale community for Thanksgiving.

The Bears awarded the tickets to the pastor because of the work he has done in the community.

The couple joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about their experience at the big game.

34 years after moving to the windy city from Kansas City, a North Lawndale pastor was rewarded with tickets for Super Bowl 2024 by the Chicago Bears.
