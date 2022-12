Time Out Market transforms into Chicago holiday hub

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Time Out Market, located in Chicago's Fulton Market, offers a one-stop shop for all holiday happenings for Chicagoans and tourists.

Visitors can enjoy food, drinks, themed cocktails and live music now through January 5, 2023.

Time Out is also holding a "Kicks and Confetti" bash to ring in the New Year. Tickets include food, an all-inclusive drink package from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. music and more.