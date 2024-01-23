Man charged in Tinley Park murders of wife, 3 daughters

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting his wife and children over the weekend in the suburbs, Tinley Park police said in a news release Tuesday.

Maher Kassem, 63, has been charged with first-degree murder in the incident.

Police said Kassem shot the women during an argument at their home, then contacted police, saying someone had been shot.

Responding officers found the women in the lower level of the home in the 7400-block of 173rd Place just before 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Kassem was taken into custody without incident, after making statements related to his involvement, police said.

He was not injured in the incident, and found with a gun, police previously said.

During a news conference Monday morning, officials called the incident "an act of senseless domestic violence."

Tinley Park officials spoke on a quadruple homicide investigation Monday.

The Cook County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Majeda Kassem, 53, and her three daughters, 25-year-old twins, Halema and Zahia, and 24-year-old Hanan Kassem.

Authorities said the incident is domestic in nature, and does not present any harm to the general public.

Tinley Park said it hasn't had a crime like this since the murders of five women at a Lane Bryant store in 2008.

"It's a tragedy," Village Manager Pat Carr said. "Not only for the family, but all the surrounding neighbors that are there."

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.

