Video shows customer confront, knock alleged thief to the ground at T.J. Maxx store

MIRA LOMA, Calif. -- A customer was captured on video taking matters into his own hands and knocking an alleged thief to the ground as she tried to walk away with bags of merchandise from a T.J. Maxx store in Mira Loma, California.

Bystander footage showed the man confront the suspected shoplifter and reach for her bags, which set off a scuffle between the two near the entrance.

A witness said the altercation happened Sunday around 1:30 p.m.

Video showed two women with black hoodies trying to walk out of the store with armfuls of merchandise.

After one woman leaves, a man jumps in to stop the other woman from walking away. A brief struggle ensues, and the man eventually knocks the woman to the ground, and she appears to leave without the two bags she tried to take.

A report was taken by law enforcement. No arrest has been made so far.

It's unclear what merchandise was actually taken.