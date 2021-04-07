Chicago police questioning person of interest in toddler shooting on Lake Shore Drive

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10492414" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, Associate Chief Medical Officer, Lurie Children's Hospital says the nearly 2-year-old boy is in grave condition.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are questioning a person of interest after an apparent road rage shooting on Lake Shore Drive downtown.A 21-month-old boy was shot in the head near Grant Park on Tuesday. He remains hospitalized in critical condition in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit at Lurie Children's Hospital, where doctors have placed him in a medical coma. While his condition has not worsened over the last 24 hours, he is still critically ill.The confrontation started on Lake Shore Drive near Waldron and ended in a crash at Monroe. A good Samaritan driving by the scene rushed the boy to Lurie Children's Hospital."He's still in a medical coma that we have placed him in to protect his brain during the injury. We're providing him with the medications to support his brain and to support his heart during times," said Dr. Marcelo Malakooti, associate chief medical officer with Lurie Children's Hospital.Doctors said they are cautiously hopeful for the toddler's recovery, but note that with this type of injury, conditions can change rapidly.The boy, identified as Kayden Swann by family, is off life support, his great-grandfather Clifton Marvel said later Wednesday. Doctors expect him to pull through.Chicago police said shots were first fired on Lake Shore Drive near Waldron just after 11 a.m. Tuesday and continued for two blocks."It's astounding to me that people have so little regard for human life in general," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said. "It's particularly astounding to me when people have so little regard to human life, when there are children as passengers in cars, as we saw yesterday."Investigators say the shooting may have started as a road rage incident."There was a dispute possibly over not letting somebody into a lane of traffic," Chicago police Cmdr. Jacob Alderden said.The boy was in the car with his grandmother and her boyfriend, relatives said."It does appear to be a case of road rage. The detectives are actively investigating. They have witnesses and a suspect," Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Tuesday.Relatives said Kayden was in the car with his grandmother and her boyfriend at the time of the shooting. A source said the grandmother's boyfriend initiated the shooting after a dispute over merging into a lane of traffic, and the other driver shot back.Now investigators say the adult male in the car with Kayden is being called a person of interest and is still being questioned by detectives. Police have not given any other details about the driver of the other vehicle.The victims' car crashed on the drive near Monroe just as a good Samaritan was driving by."She crawled out the passenger side front window of the car and started screaming that her baby's hurt and her baby's been shot," the good Samaritan said.Wanting to remain anonymous, the man said he heard a woman screaming for help and didn't hesitate to get them to the hospital."I told them, 'Just get in the backseat of the car and I'll try to get you there as fast as I can,'" he said.Doctors said timing was of the essence, and added it was fortunate someone immediately offered help. But this man said it was just the right thing to do."They said they needed help and I don't think I could live with that if I decided to continue driving," he said. "I think it's what you're supposed to do."A handgun has been recovered from the vehicle that the child was in, but it's not clear if it was fired in the shooting, police said. The adult male in the car is being called a person of interest and was still being questioned later Wednesday.Police said they would know about any potential charges Wednesday afternoon.Police are still looking for the other vehicle, which is described as a black Chevy.Community activists, led by Ja'Mal Green, are offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction."We need to bring this horrible person to justice," said Green.Kayden's great-grandfather wouldn't comment on the details of the case, but he said he believes the violence should be curbed.He's hoping to meet with the mayor and police superintendent to share some of his ideas."Well there's a number of ideas that I have that would take some of these kids off the street and give them a different direction," Marvel said.