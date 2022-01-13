embezzlement

Trial of Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Trial of Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton postponed due to COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WLS) -- The federal trial of Illinois State Sen. Tom Cullerton has been postponed.

It was supposed to begin Feb. 22, but has been delayed because of COVID-19 pandemic-related scheduling issues.

SEE ALSO | Illinois State Senator Tom Cullerton indicted on federal embezzlement charges

Cullerton, D-Villa Park, is facing 39 counts of embezzlement, one count of conspiracy to embezzle from a labor union and a single count of making a false statement about a health care matter. Cullerton has pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors said he took more than $250,000 in salary and benefits from labor unions while doing little or no work. Cullerton, a veteran, took a union job several months after he was elected in 2012.
