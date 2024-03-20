Local McDonald's owner-operator on a mission to help other entrepreneurs

ABC 7 Eyewitness news continues to celebrate Women's History Month with highlighting local women around the area.

On Wednesday, Toni Williams, with the Black McDonald's Operators Association (BMOA) of Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana was showcased on ABC 7 Eyewitness News. Williams is currently the only only Black woman McDonald's owner and operator in the Chicagoland and northwest Indiana area. She spoke about her mission to support future women entrepreneurs who are looking to start a business or even own a McDonald's.

