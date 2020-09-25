u.s. & world

Eyewitness video shows apparent tornado on shore in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- Frightening eyewitness video shows the moments an apparent tornado tore across the beach Friday afternoon in South Carolina.

Footage from multiple angles shows beach umbrellas and other debris tossed through the air as the cell moved down the beach. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department said in a tweet that it happened around 74th Avenue N, adding that "there may be debris and other damage in the area." They included photos of overturned and damaged beach furniture.



At time of publication, the apparent tornado had not been assigned an EF rating by the National Weather Service.

"Tropical remnants (like Beta) have histories of producing brief tornadoes. While radar is a great life-saving tool, it has limitations. Brief tornadoes often occur between radar scans," the National Weather Service in Wilmington tweeted in response to a question about an apparent lack of warning ahead of the storm cell. "Stay alert tonight. Brief tornadoes are possible. We'll continue to monitor closely."



It's not immediately clear if there were any injuries or serious damage.

Tropical storms are known for two hazards, storm surge and inland flooding, but they're capable of spawning another hazard: tornadoes.

