Tornadoes leave 3 dead in Ohio, widespread damage in Indiana

Reported tornadoes have left three people dead in Ohio and significant damage in Winchester, Indiana.

Reported tornadoes have left three people dead in Ohio and significant damage in Winchester, Indiana.

Reported tornadoes have left three people dead in Ohio and significant damage in Winchester, Indiana.

Reported tornadoes have left three people dead in Ohio and significant damage in Winchester, Indiana.

Reported tornadoes caused significant damage across the Midwest overnight, with three people killed in Ohio.

Police in Indiana report several injuries in Randolph County, in the eastern part of the state.

Widespread damage is reported in multiple states after reported tornadoes tore through parts of the plains and Midwest.

In central Ohio, authorities responded to a "mass casualty event" after a half-mile-wide tornado hit the village of Lakeview, destroying a manufactured-home community and buildings downtown.

In Indiana, authorities said they were working to confirm reports of fatalities from a likely tornado that hit the city of Winchester. That's where powerful winds tore apart this large building leaving the metal siding wrapped around trees and power lines.

"We don't know the exact extent of damage on the south end of town, but we know some buildings and homes have been completely destroyed," Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter said.

"Our laundromat is gone, the old plastics building is just completely demolished," Amber Fagan, Indiana Lake Area Chamber of Commerce CEO said. "It's bad. It's very bad. It's pure devastation. I have never seen anything like this in my entire life."

Elsewhere in Indiana, images of homes damaged in Jefferson County and an image of baseball-sized hail.

In neighboring Kentucky, authorities near Louisville said the storms damaged at least 50 buildings, including homes.

Overnight, officials said they won't know the true extent of the damage until the sun comes up.

Closer to home, in central Illinois, storms brought heavy rain, high winds and hail.

Large trees came crashing down, and several homes were damaged.