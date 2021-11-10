CHICAGO (WLS) -- A local business was recently featured as one of Oprah's Favorite Things.
Tovala's smart oven promises a new way of home cooking and they've got some big things going on.
David Rabie, co-founder and CEO, joined ABC7 Wednesday morning to explain how it works and what it is like to have Tovala featured on Oprah's list.
Rabie came up with the idea as a graduate student at the University of Chicago.
Tovala smart oven among Oprah's Favorite Things
