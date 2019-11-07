Tow truck used to steal cars on North Side

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police have issued a warning about cars being stolen by someone with a tow truck on the North Side.Two different vehicles were illegally towed. The incidents occurred in the 3400-block of North Ridgeway Avenue at 5:30 p.m. on October 25 and in the 3900-block of North Drake Avenue at 11:47 p.m. on Saturday.Police said that incident on Drake Avenue, the offender was described as wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt covering his face and he was driving a black tow truck with a circular decal on the passenger side door.Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.