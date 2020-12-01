feed the love

Marines continue Toys for Tots donation drive amid coronavirus pandemic

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- December 1 is "Giving Tuesday" and although toy drive will look different this year due to the pandemic, the marines are continuing the Toys for Tots campaign.

Marine veteran George Heyman has lead the Toys for Tots campaign in Chicago.

Disney will donate $1 for each new toy donated purchased through their website to Toys for Tots through December 13.

Actor and self-proclaimed Disney super-fan Neil Patrick Harris helped kick off the holidays by announcing that Disney has teamed up with Toys for Tots to help bring joy to children in underserved communities this holiday season for the third year in a row.

In 2019 alone, Toys for Tots distributed 48,955 and supported 48,955 children in Chicago.

As of 2019, Toys For Tots had distributed more than 566 millions toys and supported 258 million children to date since 1947.

The coronavirus pandemic has left more people in need of help this holiday season.

ABC7 Chicago kicked off the "Feed the Love" initiative to help those in need this holiday season.

No one should go hungry in Chicagoland, now or ever. Together, you can help ABC 7 Chicago feed the love and feed our neighbors. If you would like to get involved, our food bank partners are in great need of monetary donations and your gift of whatever amount will provide food and hope for local families in need during this critical time. One single dollar can provide three meals and the first $35,000 raised is matched by Disney/ABC 7! If you need help, please get help. If you can help, please do.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventschicagolooptoys for totscharityholidayfeed the lovedonationstoyscharities
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FEED THE LOVE
Feed the Love
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who will be 1st to get COVID-19 vaccine? Health officials to discuss rollout, travel order update
Centrist lawmakers push $908B plan to break virus impasse
Biden unveils economic team at critical moment | LIVE
City shuts down 300-person party in Wicker Park
Frontline workers get free Starbucks in December
CDC warns Americans against travel to Mexico amid COVID surge
IL reports 6,190 coronavirus cases, 85 deaths
Show More
65 years ago today, Rosa Parks changed history
Tips to make sure your donations go to the right place this 'Giving Tuesday'
CPD report highlights year of increased violence
Cars towed as winter parking ban begins
Indiana sees deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic
More TOP STORIES News