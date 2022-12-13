Metra teams up with Marine Corps to collect Toys for Tots

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra train stations in Chicago are busy Tuesday as employees and commuters bring in donations for the Toys for Tots drive.

This is the eleventh time Metra and the Marine Corps reserve have teamed up to collect Toys for Tots.

"It's now how I get into my holiday spirit," Metra spokesperson Meg Reile said. "It really is this -it's not the holiday without this happening."

Tuesday, Metra teamed up with the United States Marine Corps Reserve at five different stations to host another toy drive. Metra riders and even employees filled bags and boxes of toys to donate this holiday season.

Pam and Tamara Green made sure to make a monetary donation on their way to their train.

"I have a special place in my heart for kids," Pam Green said.

"Everyone it's as fortunate, people are less fortunate and they deserve to have a Christmas too," Tamara Green said.

In addition to the toys, 80 Metra workers are volunteering their time to help. It's something many look forward to year after year.

"A lot of this stuff came from our people, Metra people, but we have had commuters, someone came down at 5:30 before we were open with two garage bags full, another person over there came with two garbage bags full," Reile said. "That's like 20-30 toys in a bag. It's pretty incredible."

If you weren't able to make a toy donation Tuesday, you can still make a monetary donation online that will still go to Toys for Tots in time for the holidays.

And you can still support Toys for Tots by participating in the Disney Ultimate Toy Drive!

You can shop online at ShopDisney.com through December 24 or drop off a toy at any one of several locations through December 21.

For more information, visit toysfortots.org.