Sam's Toy Box: Hottest kids toys

Squishmallos Food Squad (Jazwares)
-The Squishmallows squad of collectible characters are like no other plush toys.
-Squishmallows make great couch pals, pillows, bedtime buddies, and travel companions - they'll go anywhere.
-The loveable, super soft squad members are especially beneficial to those in times of need, helping to relieve stress and anxiety.
-The Squishmallows Food Squad introduces six new characters to the mix!
-Kids can collect Carmelita the S'more, Bernardo the Burrito, Tex the Taco, Bernice the Boba, Sinclair the Avocado Toast, and Clara the Ice Cream Sundae.
-Each features the character's story and name on its
hangtag.
-Sold in sizes ranging from 3.5 inches to 24 inches.
-Ages: 0+
-MSRP: $2.99-59.99
-Available: Squishmallows.com, Amazon, Specialty Retailers
Minnie Mouse 6V Sidecar Scooter (Dynacraft)
-Kids can take their favorite stuffed animal for a spin on the Minnie Mouse 6V Sidecar Scooter.
-The pink and white polka-dotted scooter features custom Minnie Mouse graphics, including her iconic bow.
-Features a sidecar for kids' favorite plush friend, and a working heart-shaped headlight!
-The heart-shaped foot pedal powers the ride-on and makes it easy to control speed.
-Ages: 18 MOS+
-MSRP: $89
- Available: Walmart
Tamagotchi Pix (Bandai America)
-This is the first Tamagotchi to feature a built-in camera.
-Kids can take pictures with their virtual pet and interact in a whole new way.
-This new device takes the core of Tamagotchi play (nurturing and caring for the Tamagotchi character) and further immerses users into the Tamagotchi universe with exciting new features.
-Not just about feeding the virtual pet anymore, kids can now cook for their Tamagotchi character, have food delivered, explore the real world to meet Tamagotchi friends, and add pictures of their adventures with a built-in social feed.
-How kids raise their Tamagotchi character will affect gameplay in a whole new way with new personal rooms and gameplay that dictate the Tamagotchi character's future profession when they go back to Tamagotchi Planet.
-Ages: 6+
-MSRP: $59.99
-Available: Major retailers
Magic Mixies (Moose)
-Magic Mixies brings to life the wonder of real magic.
-Includes a sparkly cauldron, magic wand, potion ingredients, and everything needed to create a magical creature.
-This interactive experience will captivate kids with its imaginative play.
-Special ingredients combine to make the potion and create real mist, revealing a surprise Mixies creature.
-The Mixie responds to touch, lights up, grants wishes, and helps cast endless spells.
-There are two "species," and two colors to reveal.
-Kids can repeat the fog and Mixies reveal as well as they create their potions using household items for limitless imaginative play.
-Ages: 5+
-MSRP: $69.99
-Available: October at Amazon, Target, Walmart, Meijer, HEB, Fred Meyer, Nebraska Furn. Mart,
AAFES, HyVee
Hexmods Pro Series Elite Raceway (Hexbug)
HEXMODS Pro series Elite Raceway has 1000s of mod combinations with more body styles, hoods, side skirts, bumpers, roof options, engine covers, spoilers, and alternate rims.
-Add additional flair with decals and a street-legal lights kit that includes working headlights, taillights, and LED underglow.
-Experience superior performance with upgrades like all-wheel drive, a selection of swappable suspensions, steering linkages, tires, and different gear configurations and motors.
-Kids can build their own track configuration with more than 20 feet of connectable barrier and hit speeds of up to 18 mph.
-The 2.4 GHz remote allows for top-level steering and playing.
-Requires two Li-ion + three AAA batteries
-Ages: 14+
-MSRP: $89.99
-Available: Target, Amazon
