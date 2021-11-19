Sam's Toy Box: Toy pets without the mess

We're starting with one that's fun and magical! The Rainbocorns Puppycorn Surprise for $9.99
RAINBOCORNS PUPPYCORN SURPRISE (ZURU)
-Packaged in a bright teal reusable egg sporting puppy ears, the puppy-focused unboxing experience reveals all-new Puppycorn plush characters, Scratch' N' Reveal Hearts, Scratch' N' Sniff Stickers, Boo-Boocorn Puppies, collectible eggs, Puppycorn Poop, and a collectors guide.
-There are seven Puppycorn plush to collect, including a Dachshund, a Pug, a Dalmatian, a Poodle, a Labrador, a Husky and the rare 'best in show' Show Bulldog.
-Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $9.99
-Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon
PEEK A ROO (SPIN MASTER)
- Enter the ROO-niverse with Peek-A-Roo and Baby.
-Part panda, part kangaroo, this soft adorable plush pet features a magical interactive pouch with a surprise baby reveal and more than 150 sounds and actions.
-Kids press Momma-Roo's foot to begin the baby reveal and watch her pouch open and find one of three possible mystery babies.
-Momma-Roo can sense when her baby is near her cheek, on her head or in the pouch - move Baby-Roo to see how Momma-Roo reacts.
- With more than 10 games and songs, there are so many ways to play with the sweet Momma-Roo and Baby.
- After a fun-filled day of play, Momma-Roo can cuddle Baby-Roo by placing Baby-Roo into Momma-Roo's left arm. She'll begin to sing a lullaby and gently rock her baby to sleep - so cute!
- Ages: 5+
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Major retailers
RIDEAMALS SNACK TIME BLUE (KID TRAX)
- Food is part of the fun with Rideamals Snack Time Blue by Kid Trax! This interactive ride-on toy is the perfect playtime pal for little fans of Nickelodeon's Blue's Clues and You.
- Kids can ride, pet, or share a snack with Blue.
- Snack Time Blue features 20 unique sounds, and comes with three food accessories: a carrot, a strawberry, and a cookie (a veggie, a fruit, and a "sometimes" food).
- A top speed of 1.5 MPH offers the perfect blend of fun and safety, while Power Trax rubber traction strip tires keep the ride smooth and steady.
- The rechargeable 6-volt battery with Direct Connect One Step Charging System makes recharging easy, so the fun never has to stop for long.
-Ages: 18 MOS+
- MSRP: $139
- Available: Walmart
HOUSE MONSTER (LUKI LAB)
- Kids can finally meet the friendly monsters who hide around the house.
- Each collectible plush monster comes with its own habitat, something that kids would recognize from their house - like a refrigerator, bed, or attic.
- Characters include Munchy, Dizzy, Drowsy, Sudsy, Bumpy, and Fluffy.
- Munchy: Lives in the fridge and likes to eat chocolate cake! But his biggest fear is vegetables. Dizzy: Lives in the dryer, loves clean clothes. His biggest fear is dirty laundry. Drowsy: Lives under the bed! Her biggest fear is the vacuum. Sudsy: Lives in the dishwasher but cold water makes her nervous.
- Bumpy: He lives in the attic and loves spiderwebs! But hates spiders. Fluffy: She lives in the closet but hates smelly shoes.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $16.99
- Available: Amazon, housemonsters.com
MOJI THE LOVABLE LABRADOODLE (SKYROCKET)
- Moji is a soft, cuddly fur ball that responds to kids' voices and touch with more than 150 unique reactions.
- Moji's smart collar features a color screen that displays animated emojis that communicate his puppy thoughts. From feeling super excited to needing to go potty, you'll always know what Moji is feeling!
- Tail-wagging, head-tilting, and learning a dozen tricks such as "High Five!" and "Speak!" are just a few of the qualities that make Moji so life-like.
- Included are three physical accessories (two-sided bowl, chew rope, and grooming brush) that Moji recognizes and interacts with to help amp up roleplay.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $99.99
- Available: Target
