Sam's Toy Box: Toys to help kids figure out what to be when they grow up

ADOPTION DAY BABY (MADAME ALEXANDER)
-It's a special day - adoption day! Kids can adopt this 14-inch baby doll that features a soft fabric body and soft vinyl head.
- Sleep eyes allow kids to put baby down for a nap in a rocking cradle that converts to a changing table. - Includes adoption certificate for kids to complete, 'hospital' wristband, blanket, pacifier, and disposable diaper.
- Three skin tones to choose from, with painted eyes and a sweet expression.
- Boy/gender neutral option available.
- Easy to clean and made of baby-safe materials.
- Quality craftsmanship that demonstrates "love is in the details."
- Ages: 3+
-MSRP: $39.95
- Available: October
BLUE'S CLUES & YOU! CHECK-UP TIME BLUE (JUST PLAY)
- Blue will be kids' best patient with the Blue's Clues & You! Check-Up Time Blue.
- This plush Blue is ready for a check-up and comes dressed in an adorable patient gown.
- Blue stands 13 inches tall and is made with soft fabrics.
- This interactive plush encourages kids to care for others and features both directed and imaginative play patterns.
-Press Blue's paw to start her doctor's visit. Josh's voice gives prompts to help kids give Blue a thorough check-up, and Blue even features lights in her chest.
- Kids will love using the play otoscope to check Blue's ears and play thermometer to check her temperature.
- Give Blue some pretend medicine in a spoon to make her feel better.
- Kids can even use the play stethoscope to listen to Blue's heart that makes real beating sounds.
- Blue comes with a removable face mask and a stretchy bandage that fits around her ears, legs, or arms. She also barks.
- This check-up set includes a Blue plush, stethoscope, thermometer, play spoonful of medicine, otoscope, removable bandage, and removable mask.
- Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $34.99
- Available: Walmart, Amazon, Target
FAST CAST CLINIC (MATTEL)
-Kids can play doctor with the new Fast Cast Clinic!
- Clinic includes a Barbie doctor doll and four play areas: a medical station, exam table, X-ray machine and gift shop.
- Kids can make casts for their doll "patient" (sold separately) with a realistic cast making feature (use pink, purple or white dough) to create casts for the patient's arms and legs and create wraps with the bandage maker.
- Playset also includes 30+ pieces to play out the fun: 3 dough containers, leg cast, Chelsea arm cast, a set of crutches, stickers, X-rays, gift shop items, and more.
- Some of the accessories feature a clip so Barbie doctor doll can hold them for even more realistic play. - Ages: 3+
- MSRP: $49.99
- Available: Major retailers
LUMITEK MONSTER TRUCKS (WECOOL)
- This High-speed, customizable, LED light, LumiTEK RC car has slick rear wheels for awesome drifting and durability.
- Equipped with steady chassis and strong power motor, the speedy 2.4 GHz 1/10 scale remote control car is super fast.
- Ages: 6+
- MSRP: $59.99
- Available: Target, Walmart, Amazon, Meijer
LARGE CITY ZOO (PLAYMOBIL)
- Bring the zoo to the living room with the Large City Zoo!
- Kids can use the map at its entrance to find their favorite animals. From arctic birds to saharan mammals, there's so much to explore at this miniature zoo!
- This set includes six figures, one adult giraffe and one baby giraffe, two adult and four baby penguins, a pelican, a fish with a bucket, a bicycle with a cart, postcards, a cash register, a camera, fencing, and other accessories.
- Ages: 4+
- MSRP: $69.99
- Available: playmobil.us
For more information, visit www.thetoyinsider.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter Instagram and Youtube.