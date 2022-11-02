Toy of the Year Awards: Check out some of the top toys for 2022

Toys are top of mind this time of year, but there's so many of them, it can get overwhelming.

Toys are top of mind this time of year, but there's so many of them, it can get overwhelming.

The Toy Foundation is out with its Toy of the Year awards, ranking winners across 17 different categories.

Jennifer Lynch with the Toy Association joined ABC7 to talk about some of the winners, including a Jurassic World toy for action figure of the year and Magic Mixies Magical Crystal Ball for creative toy of the year.

The Toy of the Year award is named later this month. Voting is open now until November 11 at toyawards.org.