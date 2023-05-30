If you're a frequent Trader Joe's shopper, you know finding a parking spot can be a challenge.

Why are Trader Joe's parking lots so small? Company responds to criticism

The popular chain recently responded to criticism about their small parking lots after a post about the Pasadena location went viral.

Some have floated the theory that the lots are purposely made smaller to save money.

However, the company's vice president of marketing rejected that reason and said it has to do with city planning.

City governments normally designate parking spaces based on the size of the business, and most Trader Joe's are small compared to other grocery stores.

The company says they don't want to make their stores bigger because that would change who they are.