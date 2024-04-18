Some sickened in Wisconsin and Missouri

CDC warns of Salmonella infections linked to possibly contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe's

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning regarding Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe's.

The CDC said there have been 12 reports of Salmonella infections in seven states, including Wisconsin and Missouri. One person has been hospitalized and no deaths were reported.

The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil, the CDC said.

The basil was sold at Trader Joe's in 29 states and Washington, D.C., in 2.5-ounce clamshell-style containers.

Trader Joe's stopped shipments of the basil on April 12, and no product remains in stores.

Trader Joe's shoppers should throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil, and clean any surfaces and items it may have touched.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, the CDC said.

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but some, especially children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses.

Visit CDC.gov for more information.