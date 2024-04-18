WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

CDC warns of Salmonella infections linked to possibly contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe's

Some sickened in Wisconsin and Missouri

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, April 18, 2024 6:51PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 StreamLive streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning regarding Salmonella infections linked to potentially contaminated basil sold at Trader Joe's.

The CDC said there have been 12 reports of Salmonella infections in seven states, including Wisconsin and Missouri. One person has been hospitalized and no deaths were reported.

The illnesses have been linked to Infinite Herbs organic basil, the CDC said.

The basil was sold at Trader Joe's in 29 states and Washington, D.C., in 2.5-ounce clamshell-style containers.

Trader Joe's stopped shipments of the basil on April 12, and no product remains in stores.

RELATED: Trader Joe's recalls cashew nuts due to potential salmonella contamination

Trader Joe's shoppers should throw away any Infinite Herbs organic basil, and clean any surfaces and items it may have touched.

Most people infected with Salmonella experience diarrhea, fever and stomach cramps, the CDC said.

Symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Most people recover without treatment after four to seven days, but some, especially children younger than 5, adults 65 and older and those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses.

Visit CDC.gov for more information.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW