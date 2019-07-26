Traffic

1 dead in fiery semi crash on I-55 near Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- The driver of a semi-trailer involved in a fiery crash along Interstate 55 near Wilmington has died, according to police.

Illinois State Police said the driver was traveling northbound on I-55 at around 5 p.m. Thursday when the semi-trailer crashed into a pick-up truck stuck in traffic. The crash caused a chain reaction that led to a five-vehicle collision, with three of the vehicles becoming engulfed in flames.

The driver of the semi was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the pick-up truck has been transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

State Police said all northbound lanes in the area south of Lorenzo Road will remain closed until further notice. Traffic is being rerouted onto Route 129 in Wilmington. Lanes are expected to reopen overnight after the crash is cleaned up.

There are no other injuries reported at this time.

Police are still investigating the crash.

