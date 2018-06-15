TRAFFIC

1 killed in Glendale Heights crash on North Avenue near Glen Ellyn Road

A deadly crash closed eastbound North Avenue from Bloomingdale Road to Glen Ellyn Road in west suburban Glendale Heights Friday morning. (WLS)

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) --
A deadly overnight crash closed eastbound North Avenue in west suburban Glendale Heights during the busy Friday morning commute.

One person died and another was seriously injured in the two-vehicle collision, which police said occurred just after 2:10 a.m. near North Avenue and Glen Ellyn Road. A woman who lives nearby said she heard a "boom" around the time of the crash.

Police said the crash involved two vehicles, and one caught fire. The driver of one of the vehicles was taken from the car and transported to Adventist GlenOaks Hospital in serious condition. The driver of the second car was trapped inside and pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity, age, and gender have not been released.

Eastbound North Avenue between Glen Ellyn and Bloomingdale roads reopened shortly before 8 a.m.

Chopper 7HD was over the scene around 6:10 a.m. A vehicle that appeared to be an SUV crashed into a light pole. Another light pole had fallen to the ground. It was hard to make out the second vehicle, which sustained major damage - it appeared to have been crushed.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Police said the cause has not yet been determined.

If you have any information about the crash, call Glendale Heights police at 630-260-6070.
