Chicago traffic: Eisenhower Expressway lanes reopen after fatal crash near North Avenue

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
ELMHURST, Ill. (WLS) -- One person was killed after a crash on the outbound Eisenhower Expressway in the western suburbs Monday morning that had lanes closed for hours.

Illinois State Police said a semi-truck was traveling a Buick on the westbound lanes of I-290 west of North Avenue at about 6:46 a.m. when police said the semi failed to reduce its speed and crashed into the Buick.

The driver of the Buick was killed in the crash. The driver's identity has not been released.

The crash led to lane closures that were in effect until 12:01 p.m., including the closure of the outbound I-290 Lake Street and North Avenue entrances

The crash is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.
