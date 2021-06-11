I-65 crash involving Greyhound bus, SUV leaves 2 dead, multiple injured in White County, Indiana

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLS) -- Two people were killed and multiple others injured when a Greyhound bus and an SUV collided on I-65 in northern Indiana Friday afternoon.The bus was heading to Chicago from Louisville, Ky., Greyhound officials said.Indiana State Police said the crash happened around 12:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-65 at the 188-mile marker in White County, north of Lafayette.Investigators said the two people who died were riding in the SUV that crossed over the median and hit the front of the bus. They were the only two passengers in the vehicle.There were also some people on the bus who were transported to local hospitals, state police said. The bus driver, who is from Chicago, was among the injured.Northbound I-65 was shut down in the area as police investigated.