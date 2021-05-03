good samaritan

Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car in Ocean City, Maryland: Police

By Anna Sturla, CNN
EMBED <>More Videos

Good Samaritan jumps into water, saves infant who fell out of a car

OCEAN CITY, Maryland -- At least eight people were taken to hospitals Sunday after a crash that left a car dangling off the guardrail of a bridge in Ocean City, Maryland, authorities say.

Fire and police units were dispatched to the bridge a little after 2:45 p.m., the Ocean City Fire Department said in a news release.



Arriving authorities found one vehicle half over the guardrail and multiple people injured, the department said.

"During the collision, one pediatric patient was ejected from the car teetering over the guardrail and landed into the Assawoman Bay," it added.

That's when a good Samaritan stepped in and made a brave rescue -- by "immediately" jumping over the guardrail and into the bay, saving the infant.

Rob Korb, a life member of the Ocean City Fire Department and a Senior Deputy Fire Marshal in Worcester County told CNN he "stumbled" on the incident while he was out and running errands.

"The real hero in this situation is the Good Samaritan that jumped in to provide life saving measures for the infant. I'd like to shake his hand or buy him a beer or both someday," Korb said.

Firefighters were able to secure the vehicle with rescue tools and paramedics treated several patients, the fire department said in the release.

Seven people were transported by ground to local hospitals while the infant was flown to Johns Hopkins Children's Hospital, the department said. CNN reached out to the hospital but was unable to determine the condition of the infant.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident, the fire department said.

The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficmarylandrescuegood samaritancrash
GOOD SAMARITAN
Good Samaritan Uber driver takes Bronzeville shooting victim to hospital
Surviving good Samaritan recalls deadly stabbing at Berwyn store; man charged
Man stabbed to death trying to stop angry customer attack at Berwyn grocery store
Man charged in LSD road rage shooting that injured toddler denied bail
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS CEO Janice Jackson stepping down
Man gets shot in front of girlfriend while looking for parking in Berwyn
How to prevent catalytic converter thefts
New mom didn't know she was expecting when she gave birth on flight
IL reports 2,049 new COVID-19 cases, 28 deaths
45 shot, 5 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Man stabbed on Chicago Riverwalk: CPD
Show More
Summer means skin cancer checks are more important than ever
Expect super total lunar eclipse, meteor shower in May
1 charged after vehicle jumps curb, critically injuring woman in Logan Square
New 'Star Wars' series, 'Simpsons' short coming to Disney+ for May the 4th
IN reports 812 new COVID-19 cases, 1 deaths
More TOP STORIES News