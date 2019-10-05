Traffic

Local lanes on IB Dan Ryan reopen after crash, 1 dead

By Meghan Kluth
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Local lanes of the inbound Dan Ryan Expressway have reopened at 59th Street after a fatal crash near Garfield Blvd. Saturday morning.

According to Chicago Fire Department officials, one vehicle was stalled in a lane when it was hit by several other vehicles.

A 39-year-old woman was rushed to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she later died.

All local lanes were shut down at 59th Street to divert traffic off at 63rd Street.

Chicago police did not immediately provide additional information.

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information is made available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficchicagotrafficcrash
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Waukegan man plows SUV into family, killing man
2 ID'd in deadly Gary crash, car jammed underneath semi
Police release photos of suspect in CTA bus attack
Alex Trebek 'hanging in there' during new round of chemo
Missing girl, 17, seen in Bronzeville, Englewood
Woman arrested after deputies find 24 pipe bombs in her home
Complaint filed against judge who gave Bible to Amber Guyger
Show More
4 homeless men attacked and killed in New York City
Boy shot while riding in vehicle
Iranian hackers targeted presidential campaign: Microsoft
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy with evening showers Saturday
Contestants to brave 30 hours in a coffin at Six Flags Great America
More TOP STORIES News