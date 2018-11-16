Metra Alert BNSF - Inbound and outbound train movement halted near Cicero Ave, police activity — Metra BNSF (@metraBNSF) November 17, 2018

Metra BNSF trains ground to a stop Friday night after a woman was struck and killed, according to Chicago police.Inbound and outbound trains halted near Cicero Avenue at about 7 p.m. due to police activity in the area, Metra tweeted. The rail company said there had been an incident involving a pedestrian.Chicago police said a woman was fatally struck by a train near Ogden and Kostner Avenues. She was not struck at a train station, police said.It was unclear whether the woman was hit by a Metra train or a freight train.