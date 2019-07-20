Traffic

Normal Red Line service resumes after reroute due to person on tracks

CTA train map showing Red, Blue, Green, Brown, Pink, Orange lines.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- CTA Red Line train service was briefly rerouted Friday when a person went onto the tracks, the transit agency said.

Red Line subway trains were rerouted to the elevated tracks between Fullerton and Cermak-Chinatown at about 5:45 p.m. as authorities worked to get the person safely off the tracks. The person was off the tracks shortly after 6 p.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department, and normal Red Line service resumed.

Authorities did not provide any identifying information about the person on the tracks. It's unclear whether the person got onto the tracks intentionally or accidentally.

A woman was killed late last month after she went onto the tracks at the 69th Street station to retrieve her phone, which she had dropped on the tracks.

CTA officials said no CTA customer should ever go onto CTA rail tracks, whether to retrieve an item or assist a person.

If necessary, customers should press CTA's emergency call buttons, which are found at all CTA rail stations. This notifies the customer service assistant or security guard that there is a problem. Those employees are equipped with radios and have direct radio access to the CTA Control Center, which can stop a train or cut power within seconds.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficcta
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Warning in effect; child rescued from hot car in Lincolnwood
Boy, 9, injured after rides collide at Midlothian carnival
Over 100 people honor homeless veteran who lived under Joliet bridge
Trump says he's trying to bring rapper A$AP Rocky home
Substation fires cause Wisconsin power outage on hottest day of year
Water bottle warning: Can it start a fire in your car?
Swim bans at Evanston, North Side beaches due to bacteria, rough surf
Show More
University Park residents still without usable running water during heat wave
Man accused of raping girl, 4, in McDonald's bathroom
North Lawndale students help restore Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie
A look inside controversial Lincoln Park scrap recycler General Iron
Mamby on the Beach canceled
More TOP STORIES News